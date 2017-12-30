Marvel Starts 50-Day Countdown to 'Black Panther's' Release

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie Chadwick Boseman leads as the titular character in Marvels' "Black Panther."

Marvel's "Black Panther" is arriving in a couple of months, and the studio is already making strides to build the hype around the film. This week, Marvel has kicked off the official 50-day countdown for its next outing by releasing a new brief teaser that features the titular black hero in action.

Black Panther used to be one of Marvel's least-known heroes. But while fans were not familiar with him prior to "Captain America: Civil War," his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was more than enough to make fans want to see him in a solo movie. Luckily for them, Marvel confirmed earlier this year that a "Black Panther" movie was in production, and it won't be long before it arrives in theaters.

On Thursday, Marvel Studios officially started the 50-day countdown to "Black Panther" through sharing an animated GIF on Twitter with the caption, "50 days. #BlackPanther." Earlier this week, the studio also released a new "Black Panther" television spot to create buzz during the holidays.

While little is known about the film's plot, the trailers, footage and marketing materials so far released for the film tease that it is going to give fans a truly unique and awesome movie experience. "Black Panther" stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Micahel B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Daniel Kaluuya as W'kabi, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Winston Duke as M'baku, Angela Bassett as Ramonda and Forest Whitaker as Zuri.

Directed by "Creed" director Ryan Coogler, the film will also see the return of Andy Serkis as Ulysses Klaue. Previously, the character briefly appeared in "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

In a previous interview, Letitia Wright talked about the cultural importance of "Black Panther," considering that it is the first Marvel solo movie to feature a black hero. "There's a black superhero, but then we're going to have more Asian superheroes and more from India. The solution to the problem being: We don't have enough of this, so we're going to make more. I'm excited!" she said.

"Black Panther" opens in theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.