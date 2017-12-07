'Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite' Bug Could Erase Save Data on Xbox One

"Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite" players face a very serious threat, and it's not even one of the game's villains. Capcom has warned players of a "serious bug" in the game that can obliterate a player's save data in one hit.

Fortunately for players who have already put in hundreds of hours into their game, the glitch only gets triggered under a specific "rare circumstance," as Capcom explained in their blog post on Monday, Dec. 4.

The bug only began to pose a threat since the Dec. 5 content update as well, as the company shared. The potential loss of data has also been found to affect only those who have the disc version of "Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite" for the Xbox One.

"Please note that for most players, this will not be an issue," Andy Wong explained in the blog post. He followed this up with a series of steps to reproduce the bug, which Xbox One players should not try to do unless they are fine with having their save data overwritten.

"The only situation where you will encounter this bug is if you have updated the game and have save data from the latest update, but later uninstall the game then reinstall from disc and attempt to use the save data without having applied the update," Wong explained, as quoted by Gamespot.

When a player does these steps on the Xbox One, the game considers the older game data to be incompatible with the updated version. At this point, "Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite" may prompt players to create a new save data.

Players who encounter this prompt should not create new save data like the game is asking them to do. Doing so will lead the game to write a blank save file over what could be hundreds of hours' worth of gaming time sunk into the older save version.

As of this time, Capcom has offered no fix for the issue.