'Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite' Latest News: Venom, Black Widow, Winter Soldier to Be Added on Dec. 5

"Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite" is adding Black Widow, Venom and Winter Soldier to its already comprehensive roster of fighters on Dec. 5. This trio also comes as the last batch of the game's Character Pass for this year.

Capcom has confirmed the news on Tuesday, Nov. 21, along with a video showing the three new characters in action. In their blog update, Capcom also confirmed that this batch rounds out the 2017 Character Pass, alongside Black Panther, Sigma and Monster Hunter.

YouTube/Marvel vs Capcom Venom, Black Widow and Winter Soldier joins the roster of "Marvel vs Capcom Infinite" on Dec. 5

This year's Character Pass, which costs $20, will also cover Premium Costumes for all six characters as they become available. Players who are interested in getting just one or two of the new fighters can also purchase them separately, at $8 each according to Polygon.

The included video shows how Winter Soldier can use his Metal Shield ability to wade through enemy fire unharmed, although he becomes limited and slow whenever it's active.

While Winter Soldier is focused on countering enemy attacks and punishing mistakes, Venom is more of a brawler and pressure fighter. His Venom Glide, a mobility option that's visually similar to what Spider-Man has, can zip him towards one of six directions to mix up opponents.

Black Widow can fire different projectiles that have various effects, from sticky bombs that detonate on contact to nerve gas canisters that stuns an opponent. Combined with her evasive maneuvers, she is a character of choice for those who value area control.

Capcom will also be running a free demo weekend for the PlayStation 4 version of "Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite" starting Friday, Nov. 24, at 11 a.m. EST, until Monday, Nov. 27, at the same time.

The video below gives an early look at Venom, Black Widow and Winter Soldier, the three new fighters joining "Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite" on Tuesday, Dec. 5.