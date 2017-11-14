'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' News: Devs Break Down Sigma's Impressive Moveset

Capcom Unity Sigma was one of the DLC characters added previously to 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite'

Sigma was one of the downloadable content characters added to "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's" roster last month. And while some players may have already been able to check out his moves and have enjoyed success with him in the game, others may not have had those same opportunities.

The good news for those players is that the developers have now released a new tutorial video which may help them get better acquainted with this character.

The first thing players may notice about Sigma is that he brandishes an energy sword inside the game.

Sigma is already a pretty tall character who has good reach, so adding the energy sword only serves to make his attacks harder to avoid. With an energy sword in hand, he can use the Arc and Straight Divide techniques to slice away at his opponent's health.

Sigma's command grab move, the Mirage Claw, also involves his energy sword. After he grabs a hold of his opponent, he then slashes up and through his opponent with his sword.

Notably, the energy sword is not just an offensive weapon in Sigma's hands as he can also use it to block and even reflect projectile attacks.

To be clear though, Sigma is a formidable fighter inside "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" even when he is not wielding his energy sword.

Sigma can keep his opponents off balance by frequently using the different versions of the Reflector Magnum attack.

Another projectile-type move that Sigma has in his arsenal is one of his Hyper Combo attacks. The Doom Buster is a move Sigma can use while he is on the ground or hanging in the air. His Blazing Line involves him blowing up the ground his opponent is standing on, while his Rave Divide is a brutal combo of energy blade slashes.

Lastly, this character's Final Sigma attack is truly spectacular, and it also deals heavy damage that makes it one move that opponents should attempt to avoid at all costs.

As developers noted previously, Sigma's moveset works well against very aggressive opponents, and fans can now see why that is the case.

More news about Sigma and the other characters included in "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" should be made available soon.