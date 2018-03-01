'Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite' News: Now an Xbox Play Anywhere Title, Receives Discounted Price

Capcom "Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite" is now available on Windows 10 and support Xbox Play Anywhere and cross-play functionality.

"Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite" is the latest title to be part of the Xbox Play Anywhere program and, perhaps to commemorate the new feature, has also received a substantial price drop in the Microsoft Store.

With little to no fanfare whatsoever, some more perceptive folks managed to notice that the Microsoft Store listing for "Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite" is now tagged with the Xbox Play Anywhere seal. This means that anyone who purchases this either on Xbox One or on Windows 10 will be able to play it on either platform.

One of the benefits of the Play Anywhere program is shared save data between the two platforms, so any progression made on one system is carried over to the other. Microsoft also later confirmed that the new Windows 10 version would support cross-play, so those playing on the two different platforms could face each other in a match, which leads to a much larger player base for queues.

In addition to that, it seems the base game has received a price cut. From its previous price of $59.99, the Standard Edition is now down to $39.99. Likewise, the Deluxe Edition of the game can now be picked up for $59.99.

"Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite" has been in the news quite frequently over these past few weeks, though not necessarily for good reasons. It was recently snuffed from both this year's Evolution Championship Series and the Capcom Pro Tour as well.

Reports have come in that the game was considered a financial flop alongside a lot of criticism on the game's graphics and starting roster. All in all, it was not a good release for Capcom, especially considering how "Marvel vs Capcom" is one of its biggest franchises in the fighting game circle.

Is this port to Windows 10 a last-ditch effort to get some more revenue out of the game before they call it quits? Some unverified rumors surfaced a few weeks ago that Capcom was planning to pull the plug on "Infinite" later this year and, while there is a lot of evidence pointing to how poorly the game did, it does seem a bit drastic to just give up on it after only a few months since release.