Marvel/Capcom An image from "Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite"

Marvel was apparently very difficult to work with, according to Jonathan Parkes, who worked on promotional videos for "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite."

In a Twitch stream, which has now been taken down, he revealed that the company made a lot of demands when they put together the said videos that are meant to showcase basic and intermediate combos in the game.

It was Parkes who did the combos in the "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" for demonstration, which players can check out on YouTube. One thing Marvel wanted to make sure is that their characters should not look weak.

"Working with Marvel is a f—ing nightmare. They want so many specific things in place," he said as per PlayStation Lifestyle during the live stream, revealing that the company did not want the Marvel characters in the crossover game to be pummelled by Capcom fighters.

"They wouldn't allow us to do the combos on any Marvel character because they didn't like the idea of a Capcom character beating up a Marvel character in a promotional video," Parkes said.

In turn, Marvel apparently required them to do the combos on the Capcom characters instead. The entertainment giant also called the shots on which characters get to team up in the "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" promo videos.

"They [also] wanted specific pairings, they wanted Hulk paired up with Ryu," Parkes said. Everything that made it in these character introduction videos, Marvel had to give the green light on first.

As Comicbook.com pointed out, this is not the first time such claims have been made about Marvel. This is the case for Disney as well, being the owner of the entertainment company.

However, the claims by Parkes are the first to give fans an idea of what it was like for Capcom to work with the company for "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite."

It turned out that the company had a lot of hoops to jump into for the crossover game. "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite," which was released last year, came at a time when it was understood that no new installment of the series will ever be released.

Since Capcom lost the rights to the Marvel characters in 2012 and Disney decided to self-publish video games, it seemed impossible for Capcom and Marvel superheroes and villains to meet again.

However, the closure of Disney's console publishing division allowed Capcom to reacquire the license, and the rekindled partnership gave birth to "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite."

The game sets itself apart from the previous iterations in that it was made more accessible. This resulted in changes right down to the basic mechanics. The title was also heavy on storytelling, making it the first in the series to feature a cinematic story mode.

Unfortunately, "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" ended up falling short, launching to mixed reviews and poor sales. While the revised gameplay mechanics were a welcome change, critics and players alike were not impressed by its overall presentation and art direction and the mediocre-at-best selection of characters available at launch.