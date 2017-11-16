'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' Rumors: New Image May Be Offering Early Look at Venom In-Game

Venom expected to be added to the game before the end of the year

Twitter courtesy of @marvelvscapcom Venom is expected to be added soon to 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite'

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's" roster is expected to welcome a few more members before the end of this year, with one of those being none other than Venom.

Venom has made his name as one of Spider-Man's most easily recognizable antagonists, which is why many fans are eager to see how developers are translating his strengths to the game.

Beyond that, Venom has a history with this particular fighting game series too, and it will be worth seeing if his new iteration will feature any callbacks to his earlier versions.

For now, developers have yet to fully flesh out the "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" version of the Symbiote, but fans who really want to see what he will look like in the game may already be able to do so.

Recently, some images floating around online piqued the curiosity of fans as they seemed to feature the aforementioned Marvel villain.

The pictures in question can be seen in this EventHubs article. One of them showed a character select screen with previous announced DLC characters available to be selected. Venom's character slot can be seen just below Spider-Man's and to the left of Black Panther's.

The more interesting image may be the one seemingly showing Venom in action.

At first glance, some fans may fail to recognize Venom as the colors for his character model seem to be off, but as the website noted, that may just be a special Anti-Venom skin.

In the picture, Venom is also captured striking a familiar slightly hunched-over stance.

Unfortunately, there is no footage of the DLC character in question, so fans are going to have to settle for these images for now.

The good news for fans is that it is likely that they do not have to wait that much longer for Venom, as this DLC character is expected to be released before the calendar turns over to 2018.

More news about "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" should be made available soon.