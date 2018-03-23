Facebook/AgentsofShield Promo photo for 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

A new mysterious alien will visit Earth in the next installments of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5.

TVLine revealed that ABC will introduce a new character named Taryan, a menacing wheeler-dealer who hails from a different planet. The character will be portrayed by "Legend of the Seeker" alum Craig Parker.

The report mentioned that Parker's character will make his debut towards the last episodes of season 5. While the report did not mention how Taryan will encounter the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents in the series, Screen Rant speculated that the agents will be dealing with several individuals from alien planets who will find their way to Earth.

It is also possible that the agents will attempt to strike a deal with the shady alien to be able to get Kree blood to save Phil Coulson's (Clark Gregg) life.

Aside from portraying the role of the villain Darken Rahl in "Legend of the Seeker," the New Zealand-born actor is also known for portraying the role of Lord Chancellor Stephane Narcisse in The CW's period drama "Reign." He was also a part of Peter Jackson's film adaptation of "The Lord of the Rings" epic saga as the Lothlorien forest guard named Haldir.

Meanwhile, Friday's episode of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will feature the fight of Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) and Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) to look for ways to seal the rift while the other agents will still deal with the Fear Dimension.

However, Fitz will have the biggest fight of his life yet after being pitted against his Framework alter ego known as "The Doctor." According to Entertainment Weekly, the other version of Fitz can be very vicious.

Based on the exclusive sneak peek for the episode titled "The Devil Complex," Fitz will be shaking with fear after meeting the other version of himself.

The next episode of "Marvel's Agents of Shield" season 5 will air on Friday, March 23, at 9 p.m. EDT.