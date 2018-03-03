'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D' Season 5 News: Showrunners Ready To Write Series Finale This Season

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promo image for 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

The details about the season 5 finale of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" are about to be released, but it can also be the show's final episode.

Speaking with TVLine during the show's 100th episode celebration, showrunners Jed Whedon and Maurisa Tancharoen both said that they were currently in the process of writing the finale for the current season. They also revealed that it may also serve as the series finale if ABC will no longer renew the show for another installment.

According to Whedon, they are ready to extend or end the superhero drama at this point. "We can certainly pivot and there are certain things that we're putting in that at the last minute could be adjusted," Whedon also stated. "But we know at the end we're not moving off that mark. We're going to do what we were planning to do, and I think that it'll be thrilling either way."

But before the network announces their plans for the show's future, the series will air its 100th episode on Friday, March 9.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "The Real Deal," Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) will finally reveal the information about the mysterious deal that he forged with the Ghost Rider (Gabriel Luna). This means that a lot of secrets will be finally uncovered in the upcoming episode.

The episode is also expected to delve deeper into the secrets of Ruby (Dove Cameron) after her debut in the series in the previous episode.

While details about Ruby remains under wraps, Cameron told TV Guide that her character can be very deadly.

"Ruby is definitely a trained weapon. I would call her an assassin," the actress stated. "She catches that blade that can slice through the bone at what is probably going hundreds of miles an hour to keep up with Yo-Yo's speed. And I also always notice that Ruby is seeing Yo-Yo move at that speed. Nobody else can see her move at that speed, and Ruby's clocking it." Because of that move, the SHIELD agents must try to avoid crossing her path at all cost.

ABC airs the latest episodes of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" season 5 every Friday at 9 p.m. EST.