Marvel's 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Daisy Attempts To Save Simmons

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promo image for 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5

Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) will step up to save one of her colleagues in the next episode of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "A Life Spent," Daisy will choose to risk everything and put her life in danger so she can rescue Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) who was trapped alone in another galaxy as seen in the two-episode season 5 premiere of the series.

This means that Daisy will have to face the Kree leader of captured Simmons to use her as the replacement of his injured human servant as a punishment for saving the life of a man who was stabbed to death.

In the premiere episodes, Daisy found out that she was the reason for the destruction of the Earth.

Bennet explained in an interview with Digital Spy that her character had a hard time accepting the fact that she should be blamed for destroying the planet. "I think that, at first, she doesn't believe it," the actress stated. "She's just genuinely, 'No, I'm literally not powerful enough, I don't know what you're talking about.'"

However, Bennet could not reveal how the revelation could affect Daisy in the duration of the season.

The third episode of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will be aired by ABC on Friday, Dec. 8, at 9 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, new cast member Jeff Ward expressed his excitement over the ongoing plot of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 where his character Deke will be seen multiple times in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

According to the actor, there are a lot of things to look forward to in the show's current season.

"It's really exciting because this season is, yet again, completely different than anything they've ever done," the actor stated. "Obviously I'm biased, but I'm really excited for everyone to see it... This [season] is in an entirely new direction, but I think they're building from where they left off, and they've done some really smart and great stuff."