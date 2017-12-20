Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 5

Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) will do whatever it takes to find his missing team in the next episode of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "Rewind," Fitz will surprisingly seek the help of former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Lance Hunter (Nick Blood).

Based on the sneak peek for the upcoming episode, Fitz appeared to be behind bars and will be interrogated by the authorities regarding the whereabouts of the other S.H.I.E.L.D. agents. But Fitz has no idea where his colleagues are, and the only reason that he could come up with regarding their disappearance was that they have been kidnapped by aliens.

But the authorities appeared to have lost their patience for Fitz, and he was about to be given a set of stricter rules inside the prison cell. However, Hunter suddenly appeared to help him get out of prison.

In an interview with TVLine, Hunter revealed several details about his return in "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5. According to the actor, Hunter will still be doing his usual mercenary work. But since he no longer has access to all the gadgets from the agency, he will have to use his charms to be able to get his job done.

When asked about Hunter's role in Fitz's quest to look for the other S.H.I.E.L.D. agents and personal journey, the actor said that he will give him the help that he needs. "Oh yeah, I don't think Fitz could have managed it without him — or at least that's what I think Hunter tells himself. Fitz is very grateful to see him, despite the fact that some of his ideas don't go quite according to plan."

The fifth episode of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will be aired by ABC on Friday, Dec. 22, at 9 p.m. EDT.