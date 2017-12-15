Facebook/AgentsofShield Promo poster for 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5

The real intentions of the Kree will be uncovered in the next episode of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5.

According to the synopsis of the episode titled "A Life Earned," Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the rest of the S.H.I.E.L.D. will find out the true intentions of their captors.

Since the group has been divided into two different captors, it can be assumed that goal of both captors will be exposed in the upcoming episode.

One part of the team, composed of Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet), is at the mercy of Deke (Jeff Ward). While Coulson, Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), Elena Rodriguez (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) and Alfonso Mack MacKenzie () are held captive by Grill (Pruitt Taylor Vince). This means that both groups will find the reason why they are being held in the first place.

The synopsis also claimed that escape is not an option for the agents while they are in space. This means that Simmons will still have to deal with the difficulty of working as Deke's servant. Since the character has to wear a gadget in her ear so Deke can directly give instructions, Henstridge revealed in an interview that was reported by Cinema Blend that it is very challenging to play the role this season.

"It's really smart how they did it because that's her strongest suit. She still gathers information but she's just so powerless and it's everything that she has never kind of remained to be," the actress stated. "So it's brilliant and it was very frustrating to film because you just can't really do anything. You just have to be still. She has zero power and could be killed at any second."

This means that Simmons and all the captive members of the S.H.I.E.L.D. should do everything to get out of the clutches of their captors.

The next episode of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will air on Friday, Dec. 15, 9 p.m. on ABC.