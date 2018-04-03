Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

It is time to save the world in the next episode of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "Inside Voices," Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) will be working for some unexpected allies to save the world. But the details about the surprise alliance remain under wraps.

On the other hand, the other agents of the S.H.I.E.L.D. team will try to find where he is to rescue him.

Coulson is a very important character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the members of the Avengers team believed that he had passed away in the 2012 "Marvel's The Avengers" movie.

But in an interview with ComicBook.com, Gregg shared his thoughts about the possibility that his friends from the Avengers could still find out that he lived.

"It is an ever-present theme," Gregg said in the interview that was posted in November 2017. "It's really touching to me how much the fans stay obsessed with the idea of when the Avengers are going to learn Coulson's alive. It's something that...I don't know, I find that so touching! I think the Avengers have moved on, they're busy," he added.

However, the actor also stated that he is still open to the idea that Coulson and the Avengers will meet again if the people behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe would plan it.

The executive producer opted to thank all his castmates for bringing the comic book characters to life, as well as the writing team composed of Jed Whedon, Mo Tancharoen, and Jeff Bell for coming up with the concept for the show's story.

He also credited the production team as well as Mark Kolpack's visual effects magic for making the show amazing and making it look like it can be a part of a bigger platform. "Because I think there's a growing number of people who kind of feel like this feels like a part of that bigger world and they want to see the various worlds – whether it's the incredible Netflix world of New York, they just want at some point feel that this is one big story, which I still believe it is. And you know, when the time is right, who knows?" he also said.

On the other hand, the "Marvel's Agents of SHIELD" showrunner confirmed in an interview with TV Guide that the events that will happen in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" will not only rock the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the characters of ABC's superhero TV series as well.

"It'll definitely catch their attention," executive producer Jed Whedon stated in the interview. "I think it'll change some of our characters' motivations, and it'll change our trajectory a little bit," he added.

However, fans should not expect to see Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), or any other members of the Avengers in any upcoming episodes of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." just yet.

"We're on sort of our own path," Whedon also stated. "So it'll be reflected in our show, but... we're not building our foundation upon it," he continued.

ABC is scheduled to air the next episode of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." on Friday, April 6, at 9 p.m. EDT.