'Marvel's Agents of SHIELD' Casting News: Dove Cameron's Secret Role Revealed

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promo image for Marvel's Agents of SHIELD

The mysterious role of Dove Cameron has been finally revealed.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the Disney Channel star will portray the role of a character named Ruby. According to the character description, Ruby is a "young woman of cunning intelligence who has a mysterious obsession with Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet)" who also happens to be the daughter of General Hale (Catherine Dent).

Fans of the series can identify General Hale as the high-profile government agent who ordered for the execution of two of her subordinates after Agent Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) managed to escape the Blue Raven Ridge facility using a cryo-freeze capsule as well as the Zephyr One.

Executive producer Jed Whedon earlier told the publication that Cameron's appearance in "Marvel's Agents of SHIELD" will be very different from her role as Mal in Disney Channel's "Descendants." According to Whedon, "All I can say is we were looking at different people and she surprised us. The role she's playing, she's not an obvious fit for."

Meanwhile, co-stars Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova-Buckley talked to CBR to discuss the show's plan to celebrate its 100th episode milestone.

According to Simmons, the actor who plays the role of Alphonso "Mack" Mackenzie in the series, the writers of the show came up with a very special plot for their 100th episode. Cordova-Buckley also agreed. "I'm just kidding! Something really special happens in that episode, so I think for me it was more than 'aw, oh my god!' It was more like 'awww' endearing and happy that the audience is going to get that moment," the actress who plays the role of Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez said.

This could mean that the milestone episode of "Marvel's Agents of SHIELD" will feature the much-awaited wedding of Agent Fitz to Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge).

The next episode of "Marvel's Agents of SHIELD" titled "Past Life" will be aired by ABC on Friday, Feb 2, at 9 p.m. EDT.