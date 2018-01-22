Marvel's 'Cloak and Dagger' Air Date, Teaser: Comic Superhero Duo To Mark Summer Debut on Freeform

Marvel's first series on the cable network Freeform will launch this summer. "Cloak and Dagger" will center on two teenagers with unusual abilities and the characters are based on a comic superhero duo story originally published in the 1980s.

Facebook/CloakandDaggerTV Marvel's "Cloak and Dagger" features Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt as Tyrone and Tandy, alias Cloak and Dagger.

"Cloak and Dagger" stars Aubrey Joseph ("The Night Of") as Tyrone Johnson/Cloak and Olivia Holt ("Kickin' It") as Tandy Bowen/Dagger. The teenagers come from different backgrounds but learn that their powers are actually interlinked.

Tyrone can cloak a site in darkness, while Tandy can shoot daggers like lightning bolts with her hands. The duo soon realizes that they are stronger together but developing feelings for each other makes their situation a lot more complicated.

Bill Mantlo and Ed Hannigan created Marvel's "Cloak and Dagger" for the "Spider-Man" comic series in 1983. Marvel eventually launched a separate comic story for the duo, which tackled vigilantism.

Showrunner Joe Pokaski began developing the television show for Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios in 2016. "Cloak and Dagger" on TV, which will have 10 episodes, will be slightly different from the comic books, according to reports.

In the original story, Tyrone and Tandy are runaways who acquired their powers because they were used as test subjects for a new type of heroin. The television series will find the two characters meeting at a high school event, with Tandy stealing Tyrone's wallet and soon after they discover their powers. Freeform recently released its first teaser.

"The characters of Tandy and Tyrone have always stood out to me ever since I first met them in the pages of Marvel comics when I was a boy," Pokaski stated. "When Olivia and Aubrey read for the roles, these characters leapt off the page. We're so excited to see what these talented young actors bring to the Marvel Universe."

Joining the lead stars in the series are Andrea Roth, Gloria Reuben, Miles Mussenden, Carl Lundstedt, Emma Lahana, Jaime Zevallos, and J.D. Evermore Marvel's "Cloak and Dagger" will have a two-hour debut on Freeform on Thursday, June 7, 8:00 p.m. EST.