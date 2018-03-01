Marvel The titular pair of "Marvel's Cloak and Dagger," Tyrone Johnson and Tandy Bowen

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get just a bit bigger as the multimillion-dollar company has released a new trailer for "Cloak and Dagger," its latest addition to the family and its newest cable television series.

The trailer in question showcases the lives of the two protagonists: Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) and Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt), or, as more astute comic book fans may know them, Cloak and Dagger. It depicts what seems to be an average day for the two in parallel – leaving their homes, walking down the street, and, strangely enough, visiting the same cemetery.

But the trailer really peaks when it gives a brief moment for both Tyrone and Tandy to demonstrate their unique abilities.

Tandy, or Dagger, has the power to create knives made out of light, an ability she demonstrates while standing in the cemetery. Tyrone, or Cloak, on the other hand, can manipulate the darkforce, a mysterious energy in the Marvel universe, so that he can teleport himself that he does so by accident as he sleeps.

The trailer ends with the two of them meeting each other with their respective powers slowly crawling across the screen. While this might have just been a cinematic moment and not how it will actually go down, it still painted an alluring image of white and black.

An interesting thing to note in the trailer is how Marvel seems to have changed some aspects of the source material. In the comics, Tandy is a runaway from a rich household who leaves because of a negligent mother. For Tyrone, he escapes to New York after he fails to save his friend from getting shot.

But early in the trailer, it clearly shows Tandy walking away from a much more low-income neighborhood and even shows her stealing from some woman on the street. Tyrone, on the other hand, leaves a more well-off home and is dressed in a way that implies he is better off than his comic book counterpart.

"Cloak and Dagger" is scheduled to premiere on June 7 according to the show's official Twitter account. It will air on Freeform, a channel whose programs are often geared toward young adults and teenagers.

When "Cloak and Dagger" was first created in the comics, it was intended to be used as an anti-drug campaign. So, it will be interesting to see if the upcoming show will have its own political agenda in mind, especially given the current climate in America when it comes to race and wealth.