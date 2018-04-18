Facebook/CloakandDaggerTV Promo image for 'Marvel's Cloak and Dagger'

More Marvel Comics characters will be included in Freeform's upcoming superhero series called "Marvel's Cloak and Dagger."

Entertainment Weekly introduced all the characters for the TV adaptation of the comic characters of the same name. But a separate report revealed that aside from Olivia Holt's Tandy Bowen/Dagger and Aubrey Joseph's Tyrone Johnson/Cloak, there will be two other characters that also came from the original 1983 comic book.

One of the two characters is Father Delgado, portrayed by actor Jaime Zevallos.

According to the report, Father Delgado is a priest and school counselor who is known for his quest to seek redemption even if he believes that he does not deserve it. The character description also said, "Oppressed by the collar, he leads more through words than example, as he still struggles daily with the life he has chosen."

The description also mentioned that Father Delgado will serve as the source of strength for Tyrone, and he will also become his spiritual guide. Screen Rant revealed that Cloak and Dagger took shelter in a church and followed the advice of a priest who shielded them from the police.

The other character is Detective Bridget O'Reilly, portrayed by "Power Rangers Dino Thunder" alum Emma Lahana.

Her character description reads: "Detective Brigid O'Reilly is accustomed to working in a man's world, but she isn't looking to be 'one of the guys.' Her New York sensibilities have hardened her from being too friendly or open, setting her apart from her Louisiana counterparts. Brigid believes in justice and doesn't think that anyone should be above it, including other cops. Especially other cops..."

Marvel Comics fans can recognize Bridget's name for the vigilante who is also called Mayhem. However, there is no information yet if Lahana's character will also follow the same path in the upcoming TV series.

Other cast members for "Marvel's Cloak and Dagger" includes Andrea Roth as Tandy's optimistic mother named Melissa Bowen, Gloria Reuben as Tyrone's mother Adina Johnson, Miles Mussenden as Tyrone's working class father Otis Johnson who will do everything to provide for their family, Carl Lundstedt as Tandy's boyfriend and crime partner Liam, as well as J.D. Evermore as the intimidating detective named Connors who owns a major secret.

The development of the superhero series was first announced by Variety in 2016. According to the report, the series will center on the story of the titular comic book characters who appeared in several classic arcs featured in "X-Men" and "Spiderman," among others.

Cloak and Dagger come from very different backgrounds who both discover that they possess superpowers. Tandy/Dagger can unleash light daggers while Tyrone/Cloak can cover anyone in darkness.

The two will realize that they work better together, but their growing romantic feelings for each other will make things more complicated and challenging.

The series was first screened early this year at the South by Southwest Film Festival.

Freeform will air 10 episodes of the upcoming romantic superhero teen drama that will premiere on the network on Thursday, June 7, at 8 p.m. EDT.