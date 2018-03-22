'Marvel's Cloak & Dagger' Premiere Date, Spoilers: Freeform Releases New Trailer

Facebook/CloakandDaggerTV Promo image for 'Marvel's Cloak & Dagger'

The first full-length trailer for "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" has been released.

The 90-second promo trailer introduced Olivia Holt's character Tandy Bowen and Aubrey Joseph's Tyrone Johnson, two teenagers whose lives are extremely different from each other.

Tandy was seen living on the other side of the tracks, where she admitted that she stole everything that she currently owns. On the other hand, Tyrone seemed to be living a perfect life with his family but had to deal with several troubles at school.

However, despite their differences, circumstances will force the two to meet each other. Aside from learning about each other's lives, the two will discover that they have hidden powers when they touch each's other's hands.

Tandy will find out that she has the ability to wield light daggers toward her enemies, while Tyrone learned that he can envelop others in total darkness and move them through the Darkness dimension.

But aside from discovering their superpowers, the teenagers will try to master the use of their newfound abilities.

In one of the scenes, Tandy suggested that they should test their limits. However, it seemed like one of them will be in danger after the voiceover insinuated that one of them will die while the other one will live.

Other characters in the upcoming superhero series include Tandy's optimistic mother, Melissa Bowen (Andrea Roth); Tyrone's parents, Adina (Gloria Reuben) and Michael Johnson (Miles Mussenden); Tandy's boyfriend and crime partner, Liam (Carl Lundstedt); as well as the intimidating detective named Connors (J.D. Evermore).

"Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" is scheduled to be released on Freeform on Thursday, June 7, at 8 p.m. EDT. It is expected to have 10 episodes during its first season.

The network is expected to release more details about the upcoming "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" before it premieres in summer.