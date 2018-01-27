'Marvel's Daredevil' Season 3 Casting News: Joanne Whalley Set To Play Sister Maggie In Season 3

Facebook/Daredevil A scene from "Marvel's Daredevil" on Facebook.

"Gossip Girl" alum Joanne Whalley had been tapped to play the role of Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) new ally in "Marvel's Daredevil" season 3.

Netflix announced Thursday that Whalley will portray the role of the character named Sister Maggie. According to the press release that was reported by Entertainment Weekly, Sister Maggie is "a strong-willed nun who speaks her mind and cares deeply about Matt's safety."

Marvel TV head and executive producer Jeph Loeb told Deadline that they were glad to work with Whalley next season. "We are big fans of Joanne's work and are fortunate that someone of her caliber will be joining our already talented family," he stated.

On the other hand, new showrunner Erik Oleson praised Whalley's talent as an actress. "Watching her bring her role to life has the writers all pinching ourselves."

Fans of the Marvel superhero saga from the streaming service provider could remember that Matt mentioned the name Maggie in the final scene of "Marvel's The Defenders" when he revealed to be alive after everyone thought that he died when he was buried under a collapsed building.

Because of Whalley's casting, Marvel fans are now speculating that the plot for "Marvel's Daredevil" will center on the events that happened in the "Born Again" comic series that was written by Frank Miller in 1989 where it was revealed that the name of Matt's mother is Maggie, and she also happened to be a nun. This could mean that Whalley could be portraying the role of Matt's mother in season 3.

A report noted that the TV adaptation of "Marvel's Daredevil" opted to tweak a lot of details from its comic book version. In its first season, the series drew heavily from "The Man Without Fear" arc while the second season was inspired by Garth Ennis' "Punisher" arc. This could mean prove that the "Born Again" arc will be used in season 3.

Netflix has yet to reveal the release date of "Marvel's Daredevil" later this year.