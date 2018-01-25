Facebook/Inhumans Promo image for 'Marvel's Inhumans'

While ABC has yet to make an announcement regarding the fate of "Marvel's Inhumans" after its lackluster performance during its first season, fans are reportedly launching a petition for the show's return for season 2.

Speculations about the show's cancellation started when the "Marvel's Inhumans" page on the network's website was reportedly removed over the weekend. But as of Tuesday, Jan. 23, the page can already be accessed.

An online petition was launch on Change.org for the renewal of the superhero drama that is rumored to be on the chopping block after the first eight episodes earned low TV ratings and unfavorable critical reviews.

However, the petition starter acknowledged the fact that there were problems with the execution of the TV adaptation of the Marvel Comics lore of the same title. The petitioner suggested that the network should allocate a bigger budget for the production and lessen the number of episodes to improve the quality of the show. It also mentioned that "Inhumans" need a new showrunner, since Scott Buck received a massive backlash due to his work in Netflix's "Iron Fist," which might also affect the viewers' perception in the show.

ABC remains silent about the possible cancellation of the show, but it does not mean that the network will no longer come up with superhero series in the future.

In an interview with Bloomberg, ABC entertainment programming head Channing Dungey said that they will not let the failure of "Marvel's Inhumans" to meet expectations will not stop them from producing such shows.

"The question really is more: What kind of superhero show?" she stated. "What's the tone and how are we doing it? I would never say we're through with superheroes."

The network is expected to make a decision about the renewal or cancellation of "Marvel's Inhumans" season 2 in the coming days.