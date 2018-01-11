Marvel's 'Inhumans' Season 2 News: ABC Boss Says 'Official Decisions' Have Yet to Be Made

Facebook/Inhumans Promotional image for Marvel's 'Inhumans'

Marvel's "Inhumans" may have underperformed in its first season, but that does not automatically guarantee a cancellation.

While speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour recently, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey revealed that no decisions have been made about the future of the Marvel series. However, he did not seem very positive about a possible second season.

"It didn't perform for us at the level that we would have wanted. We haven't made any official decisions yet but I will say the numbers were less exciting for us as we hoped they would be," he said (via Deadline).

But, viewership is not the only thing that was less-than-stellar. The series was also widely panned in reviews for its lackluster story, unimpressive characters, and boring design. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Inhumans" has a score of 10 percent out of 41 reviews from critics. Audiences were kinder, though still not all too happy about the show, giving it a 51 percent approval rating.

However, the end result was ultimately due to scheduling limitations brought on by Disney and Marvel's deal with IMAX. The IMAX premiere date had to be on Labor Day, which gave the show not enough time to prepare and produce the series properly. The special effects were not done very well as a consequence of the constraint.

Should ABC take a chance on the show, though, showrunner Scott Buck already has thoughts on what a second season could look like.

"We have ideas," he told Collider in September. "We know our starting point for Season 2, but we don't know if there will be a Season 2."

"We generally know where the first three seasons could go," he continued. "What's fun about the show is that it will basically always be a show about family, so there's always going to be places to take these characters."

The future of Marvel's "Inhumans" remains up in the air.