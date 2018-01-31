'Marvel's Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Jessica Deals With New Challenges in New Promo Photos

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promo image for 'Marvel's Jessica Jones' Season 2

It seems like Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will find herself in trouble with the law based on the latest promo photo for "Marvel's Jessica Jones" season 2.

In one of the photos released by Netflix, the former superhero-turned-private investigator was seen using the phone at a police station while her hands were cuffed.

She also had a photo where she looked puzzled while sitting behind a desk. According to a report, Jessica might be looking at a new client in the said scene.

Other photos showed Jessica's best friend Trish Walker (Rachel Taylor) armed and ready to shoot someone inside a car, and another photo of her standing with Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville) where they both seemed shocked about something.

Another interesting photo that was previously released by the entertainment streaming provider involves Jessica and her greatest nemesis Kilgrave (David Tennant), who still seems to have a huge impact on her life even if she managed to kill him at the end of the first season.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in December 2017, showrunner Melissa Rosenberg said that Tennant's character plays an important role in Jessica's life.

"He's such a part of her construction and her dilemma," Rosenberg stated to explain why Kilgrave needs to come back and haunt Jessica despite his death. "I think just having him come back and be that mirror again is really important."

Ritter also teased in the same interview that the second season of "Marvel's Jessica Jones" will delve more into the stories of Jessica's friends. "We're allowing Carrie-Anne Moss and Hogarth's storyline, Rachael Taylor who plays Trish, and Eka Darville who plays Malcolm to have more opportunities for development so our world will feel a little bigger," the actress stated. "The show is still totally focused on Jessica, but the supporting players are getting great moments to shine this season."

Netflix will release the episodes from "Marvel's Jessica Jones" season 2 on Thursday, March 8.