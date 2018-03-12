Marvel's Kevin Feige Says 'Black Panther 2' Will Push Through

Facebook/ BlackPantherMovie Marvel's new film "Black Panther" starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, and more

"Black Panther" is still showing in theaters, but talks about a possible sequel are already swirling around. Last weekend, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that "Black Panther 2" would actually happen. In fact, they already have a solid direction for the highly anticipated sequel.

"Black Panther" has officially crossed the billion-dollar milestone at the international box office over the weekend, making it one of Marvel's most successful films. The film has been so widely acclaimed by both fans and critics that many are wondering if it will ever get a sequel.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige talked about Marvel's next outing, "Avengers: Infinity War," and addressed speculations that a "Black Panther 2" might be in the works. While he was tight-lipped about the details, he confirmed that they already have plans for the sequel.

"Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that. One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first 'Black Panther.' We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one," said Feige.

Previously, producer Nate Moore seemed to have echoed Feige's statement when he said that talks of a "Black Panther 2" had started weeks into production of the first film. He even said that Marvel executives were actually discussing multiple sequels and spinoffs after the first "Black Panther."

As of now, Marvel has not yet announced any official detail about "Black Panther 2." However, fans who are clamoring for a sequel can take comfort in Feige's statement that "Black Panther 2" is "absolutely" happening. If the sequel already has a "solid direction" as Feige said, then fans can expect a late 2020 or 2021 release date for the film.