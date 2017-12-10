Facebook/MarvelsRunaways The Runaways terrorize a Pride gala in episode 6.

The Runaways will discover a video implicating their parents in a crime in episode 6. Meanwhile, Robert (James Yaegashi) tries to convince Janet (Ever Carradine) to tell her husband about their secret affair.

On the next episode of Marvel's "Runaways," titled Metamorphosis, the titular group of characters will unearth a video that could stop their parents from running their organized crime for good.

In the episode 6 promo, Chase (Gregg Sulkin) talks to the Runaways about the consequences if anyone else saw the video of their parents.

"Once that video is out, there's no going back. Our parents will be put away forever," Chase said.

Although everyone who's part of the Runaways are against their parents' crime, there might be some of them who aren't willing to lose them in the fight. But later on, the Runaways will terrorize a Pride event.

"You are helping me hack into the server at the PRIDE gala tonight," Alex (Rhenzy Feliz) tells Nico (Lyrika Okano) on the phone.

Could it be possible that the Runaways have decided to put away their parents for good and air the video they discovered in one of Pride's big events?

Meanwhile, Robert talks to Janet about their secret affair. He tells her that it's time to come clean to her husband.

"You can't go on living like this. It's time you tell him about us," Robert says to Janet, who seems to be agreeing with her secret lover.

Little do they know, Janet's husband, Victor (James Marsters), hacked her phone and already heard their entire conversation. The question is, will Janet tell Victor about her affair? If she doesn't, what will Victor do about Janet now that he knows everything?

Episode 6 might also reveal who Julian McMahon's mysterious character is since he glimpsed in the teaser for a little while.

New episodes of Marvel's "Runaways" premiere on Hulu every Tuesday.