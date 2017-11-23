'Marvel's Runaways' Plot News, Spoilers: Super Teens Discover Parents' Cult; Will Alex Turn?

"Marvel's Runways" debuted on Hulu with the first three episodes on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The latest comic book adaptation for the small screen centers on six teenagers with unique abilities who learn that their parents are part of a cult called Pride.

Comic book readers of "Marvel's Runways," which came out in 2003, know that one of the teenagers will turn and side with the evil parents. Will the show follow the same storyline?

Alex Wilder (Rhenzy Feliz) got all of his childhood friends back together following years of alienation from each other in the series premiere of "Marvel's Runways." The reunion, however, ended with the gang secretly watching their parents perform a mysterious ceremony that led to the death of the kids' schoolmate, Destiny Gonzalez (Nicole Wolf).

The gang come up with a plan to expose their parents and the Pride because of what they witnessed but it won't be so easy. Hence, they will pack up and run away in order to relieve themselves from their parents' clutches.

In the original comics from Brian K. Vaughan, Alex becomes the mole in the group. He's the one telling the parents about what the other kids are really up to because he also has an ultimate agenda.

Show creator Josh Schwartz ("Gossip Girl") told Entertainment Weekly that the discovery of the mole won't happen right away. The series might not also end up with Alex as the one who betrays his friends. For now, everyone in the cast has no idea who will turn.

"We have so many mysteries when we start off our show, that's not one of them we have to explore right away," Schwartz said. "The seed is planted."

Apart from the mystery with Pride and Alex's agenda, "Marvel's Runaways" will also explore the teenagers' growing powers. Nico (Lyrica Okano) draws her from an artifact and learns her mom is a wizard. Karolina (Virginia Gardner) learns she's an alien with an ability to absorb energy and glow like the sunlight if she's not wearing her special bracelet.

Gert (Areila Barer) doesn't have super powers but she can talk to an engineered dinosaur-looking creature her parents created. Chase (Gregg Sulkin) also doesn't have powers but he's useful with machines and gadgets.

Molly (Allegra Acosta) is the most physically powerful in the group. She's a mutant with invulnerability and telepathic power.

"Marvel's Runaways" streams a new episode Tuesday nights at 3:00 a.m. EST on Hulu. The first three episodes are already on the platform as of Nov. 21. There will be 10 episodes for season 1.