Marvel's 'Runaways' Plot, Spoilers: Amy Minoru's Death Reveals More Questions

The fourth episode of Marvel's "Runaways" on Hulu, which airs Tuesday, Nov. 28, will explore Amy Minoru's death. But will her sister Nico (Lyrica Okano) get some clarity or will she have more questions than answers from what she learns?

Facebook/MarvelsRunaways Marvel's "Runaways" is the latest superhero/mutant caper on the small screen via the Hulu streaming platform.

Nico found her dead sister's diary in the previous episode of "Runaways." She will then try to piece things together in the upcoming episode, titled "Fifteen," especially since she's been trying to figure out why her parents, Tina (Brittany Ishibashi) and Robert (James Yaegashi), grew distant from her after Amy died.

"Obviously, Tina and Robert both know something [about Amy's death]," Okano told Entertainment Weekly. "Nico has no idea, but definitely it ties in with the bigger picture of The Pride," the actress stated, adding that her character, unfortunately, won't find any resolutions just yet. Viewers, however, will find some answers by the end of season 1 but Nico will still have more questions.

Marvel's "Runaways" is about six teenagers who grew up together as children since their parents are close friends. They found out that their parents are actually cult members of The Pride and are responsible for the death of one of their friends from school.

Emboldened by seeking justice for their friend's death, the teenagers became their parents' biggest adversaries. The story becomes more interesting as each of the youngsters begin to realize they actually have special powers or unique abilities.

The show is based from a Marvel comic series from Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona. "Gossip Girl" showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage created the television adaptation for Hulu.

Meanwhile, Ariela Barer (Gert) posted a few behind-the-scenes photos of the cast with Old Lace, the dinosaur. Gert will eventually learn in upcoming episodes that she has the ability to communicate with this animal as they are telepathically linked.

Marvel's "Runaways" has new episodes out every Tuesdays at 3:00 a.m. on Hulu. The first season debuted on the streaming platform last Nov. 21. New episodes will be out until Jan. 9, 2018.