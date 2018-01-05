'Marvel's Runaways' Season 1 Spoilers: The Kids Fight Their Parents in Season Finale Showdown

Facebook/MarvelsRunaways Promotional image for 'Marvel's Runaways'

The upcoming season 1 finale of "Marvel's Runaways" will see the kids confronting their parents.

The official synopsis of the next episode, titled "Hostile," states that the Runaways will be fighting against their parents in an effort to save the world. However, none of them will anticipate the arrival of Jonah (Julian McMahon), who will have a new plan of action in his mind. The Runaways will then realize that defeating their parents and stopping Jonah will be harder than they initially expected.

The previous episode, titled "Doomsday," offered up a lot of new information, including part of Jonah's true plan. He is not merely digging into that hole in order to cause the world to shake. As a matter of fact, there is something at the bottom of that hole that he is really after.

"There's something down there that's incredibly valuable to Jonah, and if the cost of getting it is California breaks off into the ocean, so be it," executive producer Josh Schwartz told Entertainment Weekly. "He's playing on a bigger field."

As fans know, Molly (Allegra Acosta) was not killed when she was a child because of the abilities that the rocks at the dig site gave her. Her parents died in the explosion, but she survived. And, as executive producer Stephanie Savage revealed, everything — the rocks, the box, and even Jonah — is connected.

"So anyone whose superpowers come from the rocks is going to face some complications at some point," Savage previewed.

Finally, the episode shocked fans when it seemed to reveal Karolina (Virginia Gardner) as the mole. But, Schwartz assures that this is all just part of Karolina's story and that the real mole is still hiding among the Runaways.

"The Karolina story is not the mole story or a substitute for the mole story," Schwartz said. "When we get to that mole story, it will be somebody in the group who is more actively going against the will of the group to be the mole."

"Marvel's Runaways" season 1 airs Tuesdays on Hulu.