'Marvel's Runaways' Season 1 Spoilers: Victor Will Return a Changed Man, EPs Preview

Facebook/MarvelsRunaways Promotional image for 'Marvel's Runaways'

The upcoming episode of "Marvel's Runaways" season 1 will see the kids racing against time to stop their parents.

The official synopsis of the next episode, titled "Doomsday," states that Molly (Allegra Acosta) will inform her fellow Runaways of a serious message from her parents that could have disastrous effects. In order to prevent any damage, the Runaways will attempt to halt their parents' plans in time.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with the Runaways watching a video message from Molly's parents. They reveal a plan to dig up something important, but the entire process will cause the Earth to shake. The stakes are higher than ever, and it looks like some secrets will be revealed soon.

The previous episode, titled "Tsunami," saw Jonah (Julian McMahon) place an almost-dead Victor Stein (James Marsters) in a box to keep him from dying after the Pride was unable to fix Janet's (Ever Carradine) mistake. But, viewers have not seen the last of Victor.

"You will definitely see him again," executive producer Stephanie Savage told Entertainment Weekly. "No one goes through Jonah's personal medical care completely unchanged," executive producer Josh Schwartz added.

And, Jonah's reason for keeping Victor around is far from sentiment. For Jonah, Victor holds the key to a huge part of his plans.

"Victor is the person that has all of [Jonah's technological plans] in his head. It's the endpoint of his whole journey, and it's taken many, many years to develop this technology in order to get him what he wants," Savage revealed. "He's the piece of the puzzle that's needed for this portion of the mission."

As for Chase (Gregg Sulkin), he ultimately made the decision to get rid of evidence against Pride because of his growing relationship with his dad, showing just how much he has changed.

"Chase was the most gung-ho about putting his dad away at the beginning of the season, and now he's the guy literally destroying the laptop of evidence," Schwartz explained.

"Marvel's Runaways" season 1 airs Tuesdays on Hulu.