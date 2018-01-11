Facebook/MarvelsRunaways Promotional image for 'Marvel's Runaways'

"Marvel's Runaways" has already been renewed for a second season. And, when it premieres, fans can expect the kids living out in the streets without their parents.

After 10 episodes of living with shelter, the titular group of kids finally ran away from their homes and parents. And, as executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephane Savage previewed to Entertainment Weekly, the kids will find themselves in uncharted territory. Though nothing has been set in stone, they promise to explore the kids' world further in season 2.

As for the Pride, fans need not worry, as Schwartz and Savage fully intend on giving them their share of the spotlight as well.

Schwartz also teased that it will be exciting to see some of the kids who are used to relying on their parents live on the streets for a change. But, it looks like they will be in for a larger change than anticipated. "Our tagline for season 2 is: Every kid turns into their parents," he said.

The Runaways are going to need somewhere to crash, which is where the hostel from the comic books will come in. However, specific details about how it will look have yet to be determined. "The show will feel very different next year. We'll see exactly what form the structure takes, but they're definitely going to have a hideout next year," Savage revealed.

The season 1 finale also saw the Pride turning on Jonah after learning of his true plans, which means the big bad will have to speed things up in the new season.

"Expect things to accelerate very quickly as we come into the top of next season," Schwartz said. "The pressure is on."

While fans know that there is a living thing at the bottom of the hole, its exact nature and form remain to be seen. However, Schwartz promised that season 2 will provide some much-needed insight on whatever it is down there, though he did warn that they may stray from the comic book version.

"What's at the bottom of that hole is going to be a lot of answers about Jonah and where he comes from, and Karolina obviously," he said. "Down there also is the depth of our mythology as well."

"Marvel's Runaways" season 2, which will consist of 13 episodes, does not have a premiere date yet.