'Marvel's Runaways' Spoilers: Series to Stay Faithful to the Comics, Says EP

Marvel's latest superhero series "Runaways" has made its debut on the small screen. But it is not like any Marvel creation, the show's executive producers shared.

Facebook/MarvelsRunaways/ Promotional image for 'Marvel Runaways'

"As you watch, there are probably long stretches where you wouldn't know you're in a Marvel show," executive producer Josh Schwartz told Entertainment Weekly. "There's no masks in this show, there's no capes, there's no costumes. But when you're in high school, you do create an identity for yourself, so it's about these kids taking off those masks and becoming more in touch with who they really are."

Schwartz and his "Gossip Girl" co-creator Stephanie Savage traded their usual stylized teenage dramas for some action which goes along with the teens' struggles to find their place in the world.

Starring Rehnzy Feliz as Alex Wilder, the self-proclaimed nerd, Gregg Sulkin as the charming athlete Chase Stein, Lyrica Okano as the aspiring wiccan Nico, Virginia Gardner as Hollywood royalty Karolina Dean, Ariel Barer as the purple-headed activist Gert Yorkes, and Allegra Acosta as Gert's adopted sister Molly Hernandez, the show is based on the comics by Brian K. Vaughan.

The series follows this group of teenagers who come to discover their parents' true identities, villains, who are part of a greater body of criminals who call themselves The Pride. But Dean's famous parents have a sinister gig of their own, as they run a Scientology-like cult called Gibborim.

Schwartz assures viewers that the series will remain faithful to the comics penned by Vaughan, though he admits some details have been changed. While the pilot showed how the Runaways discovered their parents' schemes, which stays true to the comics, the way their journey will unfold and the rate at which it unravels will be told differently from the first 18 issues of the books, the exec said.

The first three episodes of "Marvel's Runaways" is now on Hulu.