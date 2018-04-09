'Marvel's Spider-Man' News: Learn More About How Web Swinging Will Work in the PS4 Game

Devs want players to experience continuous movement as they swing and traverse through the environments

YouTube/nsomniac Games 'Marvel's Spider-Man' will be released on Sept. 7

Nailing web-swinging is essential for any developer trying to create a good Spider-Man game, and the folks over at Insomniac Games are aware of that. In developing "Marvel's Spider-Man" for the PS4, they have poured plenty of time and effort into making sure that swinging around on some webs will be fun, engaging and in some ways, also challenging.

For those who may have missed it, creative director Bryan Intihar and game director Ryan Smith broke down the basics of how web-swinging will work in the upcoming game during a recent interview with Game Informer.

First off, Intihar revealed that web-swinging is the first thing they worked on when it came time to build the game.

To get started, players can press the R2 button on their controller to shoot out a web that will then scan their nearby surroundings to find a suitable attachment point. A pendulum motion governs Spider-Man's web swing and that will impact how the player transitions from one point to another.

End a swing at the back end of it and Spider-Man may just fall straight to the ground, but if the swing is terminated while the familiar superhero is moving forward, then momentum will carry Spider-Man towards the direction he is facing.

Another interesting aspect of Spider-Man's motion is that the developers have designed the game in a way that players will not need to come to a complete stop that often.

Again, even ending web swings can move the player forward, and on top of that, when Spider-Man comes into contact with a structure, he will transition from swinging to running quickly. The direction in which the player is moving via swinging will dictate where Spider-Man runs to. It's even possible for Spider-Man to start running horizontally along a building.

By pressing the L3 button while on top of a building, Spider-Man will leap off the edge and generate plenty of momentum as he's falling to the ground. Throw out a web while in freefall and players can generate plenty of momentum to propel them forward and make traveling easier.

Players who take the time to get a good feel for the mechanics of web-swinging will be able to traverse buildings without needing to take even a second to stop.

Developers also revealed that there are speed boosts that players can obtain inside the game, and these should come in handy for those who want to move as quickly as possible. There are also specific moves for Spider-Man that can be unlocked over the course of the game. These unlockable moves will also enable him to move faster.

Lastly, developers shared on Twitter that there is only one swing mode in the game. However, while this lone swing mode is "easy to pick up," mastering it to the point that it feels natural will take plenty of time and practice.

Fans don't need to wait that long for their opportunity to play "Marvel's Spider-Man," as the game will be exclusively released for the PS4 on Sept. 7.