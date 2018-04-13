Players will have plenty of freedom with regards to how they attack their opponents

Spider-Man is known for employing an unorthodox fighting style due in part to him having unusual tools at his disposal and him not really being trained to be a skilled combatant. Being such an unusual fighter is just another reason why fans love the web-slinger, and people can count on that quality of his being retained in the upcoming "Spider-Man" PS4 game.

The official listing for the game on PlayStation.com notes that "improvisational combat" will be featured in the game.

Recently, creative director Bryan Intihar talked more about how he and the other developers are going about trying to recreate Spider-Man's distinct fighting style during an interview with Game Informer.

Intihar notes that combat in the game can be initiated in a way that many gamers are probably familiar with. That means pressing a button continuously to execute a combo.

Then, things start to get more interesting.

Because the developers at Insomniac Games want to emphasize fluid movements and also highlight Spider-Man's acrobatic ability, even the combat system has been designed with those things in mind.

During a fight, Spider-Man will be able to punch opponents up into the air and continue to strike them while airborne. Spider-Man can also make use of his surroundings by shooting webs at objects and then pulling them toward his enemies.

Players will also be given different kinds of gadgets to work with inside the game. These gadgets are designed for different purposes, and it will help players out a ton if they can figure out the right situations for using specific tools.

Furthermore, there are also different suits for Spider-Man that will be included in the game, and some of these come with special abilities. If players want to, they can change up their fighting style depending on the new abilities offered by the different suits and gadgets.

It will be up to the players to decide how they want to approach a particular situation, as there is more than one way to win a fight inside "Marvel's Spider-Man."

Players will be better served to familiarize themselves with the combat system as quickly as they can because there are certain missions in the game that will call on them to fulfill bonus fighting-based objectives. If players are able to successfully complete those objectives, they will receive bonus points that they can then use for the purposes of customization and progression.

There are even additional moves that can be unlocked.

Also, it seems as though there are portions of the game that will require players to utilize a more stealth-based approach. These stealth sections will ask players to eliminate a few enemies first before they take on a larger group of foes.

Just going by how it looks now, the combat system in the new game seems like it can be something pretty fun and fans are hoping that the developers will be able to execute it properly.

Fans will be able to find out soon enough if combat is done right in "Marvel's Spider-Man," as the game is already set to be released on Sept. 7.