Marvel's 'The Punisher' Season 2 Spoilers: Anti-Hero's Greatest Nemesis Coming Next Season

Facebook/MarvelsPunisherNetflix Jon Bernthal stars as Frank Castle, also known as the Punisher, in the Netflix series.

If there's anything the action-packed season finale of Marvel's "The Punisher" accomplished, it's setting up Frank Castle's (Jon Bernthal) biggest nemesis for next season. Frank's duel with former best friend Billy Russo (Ben Barnes) left the former soldier with hideous scars but still alive, something that will definitely haunt him later in the series.

In the finale, Billy psychologically messes with Frank by bringing him back to the carousel where his family was murdered. He is then forced to battle his best-friend-turned-biggest-enemy but when he gets the upper hand, decides not to kill him, opting to destroy his face, with a shard of glass is sticking right out of Billy's left cheek.

While the series offers no real clues what happens to Billy following his disfigurement, comic readers already know that he is meant to become the hideous Jigsaw a serial killing supervillain prowling the New York underworld as a hitman.

Originally making his debut in "The Amazing Spider-Man," Jigsaw became a mainstay of "The Punisher." Nicknamed "The Beaut" due to his disturbingly handsome face, Billy adopts the name "jigsaw" due to the puzzle-like scars that now litter his face, courtesy of his former best friend.

While Netflix has yet to announce whether the series will be renewed for a second season, Billy becoming Jigsaw in the finale already laid the groundwork for it. All they have to do is to get a few copies of the comic and expand the character to their liking.

"The Punisher" is Marvel's bloodiest excursion yet on Netflix full of R-rated violence befitting the tortured vigilante. Whether fans will see more of it though is still up to the streaming service according to showrunner Steve Lightfoot who was recently asked if there will be a second season.

"No, I genuinely don't know how the Netflix system works with making those calls, and I assume once they do they'll tell Marvel and Marvel will tell me and we'll jump back to it," he said. "But I'm very excited to do so. I think we left both Frank and Billy in places where there are so many ways to jump off from if that second season comes. We can do anything with them, in truth."