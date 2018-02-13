'Marvel's The Punisher' Season 2 To Start Filming in Late February

Facebook/MarvelsPunisherNetflix Promo image for Marvel's The Punisher

Frank Castle's war on crime will continue in the second season of "Marvel's The Punisher," which will start filming later this month.

SpoilerTV reported that the cameras will begin to roll for season 2 of Netflix's crime drama thriller based on a Marvel Comics character of the same name on Monday, Feb. 26. The filming is expected to continue until Friday, July 20.

Other details about the show remain under wraps, but ComicBook speculated that the filming of the web series will be shot in different places around New York City just like its first season.

Netflix dropped the first season of "Marvel's The Punisher" in November as a spinoff for "Marvels' Daredevil." This means that the web streaming service provider is planning to finish filming the next episodes of the series soon after the release of season 1.

Netflix also recently wrapped up the production of "Marvel's Jessica Jones" season 2 and "Marvel's Luke Cage" season 2, while the third season of "Marvel's Daredevil" and "Marvel's Iron Fist" season 2 is expected to finish filming in the coming months. This means that the entertainment streaming provider is planning to release most of the TV series under the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year.

The second season of "Marvel's The Punisher" is expected to feature the return of Jon Bernthal to portray the titular role.

Other cast members who are speculated to return to the show include Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Punisher's ally David Lieberman / Micro, Ben Barnes as Castle's former friend Billy Russo, Amber Rose Revah as Castle's friend Dinah Madani, Daniel Weber as taxi driver Lewis Wilson, Paul Schulze as the CIA's Director of Covert Operations William Rawlins, Michael Nathanson as Madani's partner Sam Stein, Deborah Ann Woll as New York Bulletin reporter Karen Page.

Netflix is expected to reveal more details about "Marvel's The Punisher" season 2 in the coming days.