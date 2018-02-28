'Marvel's The Punisher' Season 2 Updates: 3 New Characters To Join Frank Castle Next Season

Facebook/MarvelsPunisherNetflix Jon Bernthal as The Punisher

Three new characters will be introduced in "Marvel's The Punisher" season 2.

Deadline revealed that "Shooter" star Josh Stewart, "Supergirl" alum Floriana Lima, and "Scream" actress Giorgia Whigham will join the Netflix Original series as regular characters next season.

Stewart will reportedly play the role of John Pilgrim, a man who reportedly has a ruthless persona underneath a calm façade. He chose to leave a life filled with violence, but several instances will force John to go back to his old ways and be involved in Frank Castle's (Jon Bernthal) world.

The report also mentioned that Lima will portray the role of a smart, compassionate woman named Krista Dumont who is known to be a very determined psychotherapist who works on military veteran patients. On the other hand, Whigham will portray Amy Bendix, a seasoned grifter who hides a mysterious past.

Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb described Stewart, Lima, and Whigham as remarkable actors with immense talents. "Josh, Floriana, and Giorgia are all remarkable talents and we can't wait for the audience to see what we have in store for them in the second season of Marvel's The Punisher" Loeb also said.

Showrunner Steve Lightfoot also welcomed the addition of the three actors into the show's character lineup. "We are incredibly excited to have Josh, Floriana, and Giorgia joining the cast of 'Marvel's The Punisher' and seeing them bring their talents to the next chapter in the Frank Castle story," he stated.

Aside from Bernthal, reports also revealed that the second season of "Marvel's The Punisher" will feature the return of Ben Barnes as Castle's former best friends Billy Russo, Amber Rose Revah as the Department of Homeland Security agent Dinah Madani, as well as Jason R. Moore as former US Navy Special Amphibious Reconnaissance Corpsman Curtis Hoyle.

Netflix has yet to reveal the official release date of "Marvel's The Punisher" season 2.