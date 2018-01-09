'Mary and the Witch's Flower' Special U.S. Premiere News: GKIDS and Fathom Events Launch Giveaway

Mary and the Witch’s Flower Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime movie, “Mary to Majo no Hana (Mary and the Witch’s Flower),” based on the children’s book, “The Little Broomstick,” by the British novelist Mary Stewart.

The 2017 Japanese fantasy anime film "Mary to Majo no Hana (Mary and the Witch's Flower)" is coming to the U.S. American film distributor GKIDS and Fathom Events have launched a giveaway to further promote the upcoming special event.

Based on the classic young adult novel "The Little Broomstick," by British novelist Mary Stewart, the film tells the story of a girl named Mary, who lives in a country and who one day finds a mysterious flower. Aside from giving her some extraordinary abilities, this flower also sends her off on an adventure in a strange new world where magic not only exists but also flourishes.

An English-dubbed video previewing the movie's opening scene has been posted on GKID's official YouTube channel. It reveals how the flower finds itself in Mary's hands while a witch is seen escaping with some of the magical seeds.

The film is the first one to come from Studio Ponoc and is directed by Academy Award-nominated and former Studio Ghibli director, Hiromasa Yonebayashi. It will be shown in select theaters across the U.S. in a special one-night premiere event on Thursday, Jan. 18, in an English dubbed version at 7 p.m. local time and subtitled version at 8 p.m. local time.

The English-dubbed version features the voices of Ruby Barnhill as Mary, Kate Winslet as Madam Mumblechook, and Jim Broadbent as Doctor Dee. Additional cast members include Lynda Baron, Teresa Gallagher, Ewen Bremner, Morwenna Banks, Rasmus Hardiker, and Louis Ashbourne Serkis.

The giveaway, which is being hosted on Anime News Network, is open to anyone with a U.S. address. Three winners will be chosen with the third prize-winning two tickets to the special premiere event and the second prize winning the tickets along with a limited edition stationery set, which includes a notebook, a notepad, four postcards, washi tape, and temporary tattoos.

On the other hand, the grand prize winner will win the same items as the second prize, along with Blu-rays of Yonebayashi's previous works, "The Secret World of Arrietty" and "When Marnie Was There."

Entries can be sent via the special form on Anime News Network until Thursday, Jan. 11 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

The regular screening of "Mary and the Witch's Flower" is on Friday, Jan. 19, in select theaters nationwide. Information on where to buy tickets what theaters will be screening the movie can be found on the official English language site.