Mary J. Blige News: Cast in Upcoming Netflix Series 'Umbrella Academy'

REUTERS/Steve Marcus Singer Mary J. Blige performs during second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012.

American singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige seems to be decided to fully commit to television, as she is all set to co-star in the upcoming Netflix series "Umbrella Academy."

According to reports, Blige's role in "Umbrella Academy" marks the first time that the R&B singer will be fully devoting her time to a major television project. However, this will not be her first time making an appearance on television, since she once did a cameo guest appearance on HBO's "Entourage," and was even nominated two Academy Awards for best supporting actress and original show for "Mudbound" — which is another feature from the streaming juggernaut.

Blige will be playing the role of Cha-Cha, who is a cruel and sadistic time-traveling assassin. Even though Cha-Cha's occupation is perfect for her, she has a few objections of her own regarding the ways of her employers.

"Umbrella Academy" is based on the comic book series created by Gerard Way of the same title, which follows the story of a "dysfunctional family" at an alternate reality wherein former United States President John F. Kennedy was never assassinated. All the members of the family are superheroes with their own special powers, but have drifted away from each other over time.

However, the members will convene once more following the mysterious death of their father.

The family consists of six members — Luther, who will be played by Tom Hopper; Diego, played by David Castañeda; Allison, played by Emmy Raver-Lampman; Vanya, played by Ellen Page; Klaus, played by Robert Sheehan; and one who is simply known as Number Five, played by Aidan Gallagher. These characters will have to figure out a way to work with one another despite their differences in order to get to the bottom of how their father passed away.

As of now, it has only been confirmed that Blige signed on the series for only one year. This may change in the future, and will depend on multiple factors.

"Umbrella Academy" is expected to be released sometime this year.