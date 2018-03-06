'Mary Poppins Returns' Release Date, Spoilers: Trailer Debuts During Oscars

Facebook/MaryPoppinsReturns Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" stars Emily Blunt as the magical nanny.

After more than 50 years since the first film's release, "Mary Poppins Returns" is set to return to theaters this year. The film recently released its official trailer at the 90th Academy Awards last Sunday.

In the teaser, a storm blows through the streets, catching a kite and sucking it up into the skies. Jack struggles to the pull the kite down only discover that Mary Poppins herself is attached to the other end. She later looks at herself in the mirror and admits it is lovely to see herself again all with a sly smile.

The film is set 20 years after events of the first film and will star Emily Blunt as the titular nanny originally played by Julie Andrews. The film also stars acclaimed "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda as Jack, a lamplighter and the apprentice of Dick Van Dyke's character Bert from the first film.

Mirando told Variety that "Mary Poppins Returns" will be a straight-up sequel to the first film. While it's unclear if Bert will make an appearance in the film, Miranda's character will take on his role as Poppins' "assistant" being well-aware of her magical powers.

In addition to Blunt and Miranda, the film will also feature grown-up versions of Jane and Michael Banks to be played by Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw, respectively. Van Dyke will also returning as Mr. Dawes Jr., one of the board members of the bank where Jane and Michael's father worked.

The screenplay is coming from David Magee who wrote the screenplay for another film featuring a children's book character, "Finding Neverland." The film will be directed by "Into The Woods" director Rob Marshall. In an interview with Vulture, Marshall said that they used all P.L. Travers' books as sources in making the film.

"This is an extension," he added. "I'm a huge fan of the original, and I'm a very good friend of Julie Andrews, and I hold it in such awe."

"Mary Poppins Returns" is set to premiere on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2018.