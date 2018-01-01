Disney releases another photo from the upcoming film "Mary Poppins Returns." It shows stars Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Jack) and the kids having a fun ride together.

Facebook/MaryPoppinsReturns Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" stars Emily Blunt as the magical nanny.

"Mary Poppins Returns" takes place 25 years after the setting of the 1964 movie that starred Julie Andrews as the magical nanny. Her ward, the Banks children -- Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) -- have grown up and have kids of their own.

The Banks children and their former nanny reunite in "Mary Poppins Returns" because of a family crisis and a personal loss. The new photo, however, doesn't hint of any problems as the new generation of Banks children -- John (Nathanael Saleh), Annabel (Pixie Davies) and Georgie (Joel Dawson) -- spend time with Mary Poppins and her friend, the lamplighter Jack.

"Mary Poppins Returns," which began filming in early 2017, also stars Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Angela Lansbury under the direction of Rob Marshall. As with the original film, the sequel will take points from the books that P.L. Travers wrote from 1933 till 1988.

Blunt briefly spoke about playing the iconic character in an interview with USA Today.

"I just loved how eccentric and wacky she is in the books -- incredibly vain and rude to the children," the actress said. "As a British person, I really responded to that lack of saccharine relationships. I find it comforting the idea of someone just sweeping in who's no-nonsense and cleaning everything up and making everything right again in a magical way that's not sentimental."

"Mary Poppins Returns" will premiere in U.S. theaters in December 2018, which gives viewers plenty of time to watch the first movie or read up on the books. Travers actually published a total of eight stories of "Mary Poppins," which became a favorite of Walt Disney's daughters in their younger years.