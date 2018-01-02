'Mass Effect 2 and 3' DLC Bundles Finally Hit Origin but for a Steep Price

(Photo: Bioware) An image from "Mass Effect 3."

Bioware has finally made the downloadable content (DLC) for "Mass Effect 2" and "Mass Effect 3" available for PC, but not without issue.

DLC bundles for each game are now up for grabs on Origin, which means PC players can finally enjoy the full experience these games have to offer on the platform.

Each "Mass Effect" bundle comes with all the expansions, extra weapons and other small add-ons released for the first two installments of the franchise.

The "Mass Effect 3" DLC bundle even includes the extended cut of the particular game's ending, which was the subject of quite the controversy during the height of its popularity.

The "Mass Effect 2" bundle is priced at $24.99 while the "Mass Effect 3" package costs more at $29.99, which is deemed a bit too steep by buyers.

It will seem quite the steal at the outset as it basically allow players to take home the Citadel and Omega expansions for the third game, whose combined price matches that of the DLC bundle.

However, despite the fact that players are getting some of the best content to ever find its way to a "Mass Effect" game out of this promotion, media outlets still feel the pricing is unreasonable.

This is especially since the "Mass Effect Trilogy," which includes a copy of all three base games, is being offered at just $15. That makes the titles $5 each — a price tag dwarfed by that of the DLC bundles, which have a combined price of $54.98.

The "Mass Effect 2" and "Mass Effect 3" DLC bundles are expected to go on sale though so users are advised not to jump the gun and shell out the amount.

Since the respective games are available on EA's subscription service Origin Access as well, PC Gamer believes that the DLC bundles will be made available there as well and will allow gamers to buy them at a pocket-friendlier price.