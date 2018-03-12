'Mass Effect' Writer Drew Karpyshyn Leaves BioWare Once Again

BioWare Drew Karpyshyn may be best known for writing the first two "Mass Effect" games.

Writer Drew Karpyshyn, best known for being one of the senior writers to "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" and the lead writer for the first two "Mass Effect" games, has left BioWare once again.

Karpyshyn recently announced that, as of this month, he is no longer an employee of either BioWare or EA and will be working on his own personal projects as well as serve as a freelance writer for other studios.

This is not the first time Karpyshyn has cut his ties with BioWare. Back in 2012, he left the company after 12 years of employment to focus on his own series of books titled the "Chaos Born" trilogy. In 2015, he wrote that he would be returning to BioWare in order to help the company write for "Star Wars: The Old Republic," BioWare's massively multiplayer online game based in the "Star Wars" universe.

Because of his sudden departure from the company, many fans think that Karpyshyn may have come to creative odds with BioWare with regard to "Anthem," the company's next major title that is expected to launch next year. Karpyshyn previously confirmed that he was working on "Anthem," but it was never revealed to what extent he was involved in the project.

But that is just speculation. It seems more likely that he just finished his work on "The Old Republic" and that he was never truly that involved with "Anthem's" story, perhaps only acting as an advisor. Regardless of his reasons for leaving, the only thing that matters is that he is no longer involved in any current or future projects from the developer.

But while he may have left BioWare, Karpyshyn has not left the video game industry. In his post about his departure, he also wrote that he is now working with Fogbank Entertainment and FoxNext Games, the video game division of 20th Century Fox. While Karpyshyn cannot say what exactly they are working on, he wrote that he will share more information in the future.