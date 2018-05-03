"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" PC servers went down for a few hours on Wednesday, May 2, to give way to a live server maintenance to launch the PC Update #12 of the game. This massive update brings with it an overhauled weapons system, a map selection feature, and even more content.

The update comes just in time, too, at the end of the current "PUBG" ranked season which wrapped up on Tuesday, May 1, as Gamespot pointed out. The maintenance started at 10 p.m. EDT on May 2 and was expected to last around four hours, as the "PUBG" help account on Twitter posted on social media earlier.

Steam/PUBG Corp. PUBG Corp. has just announced sweeping changes coming with the "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" Update number 12 for the PCs, as well as a new vehicle - the Mirado, a classic muscle car that seats four.

After this update, all the changes that PUBG Corp. has planned out for the PC version of the game went live, as the developers laid out in detailed patch notes posted on Steam.

The highlight of the changes includes new content, including an all-new weapon plus a new vehicle for the Miramar map. There will be a lot of new weapon customization features coming out as well.

The new weapon is the SLR, or Self-Loading Rifle, and is one of the weapons the game categorizes as a designated marksman rifle (DMR) well suited for those who prefer fighting from the relative safety of long range.

It will have a 10-round magazine capacity by default, which takes 7.62 mm ammunition. This can be doubled to 20 rounds with a suitably extended mag as well. When it comes out, the SLR is expected to do more damage than a carbine like the SKS, but players will have to deal with a lot of recoil, too.

Over at the Miramar map, players may start finding the Mirado lying around waiting for a driver. It's a fast, four-seat muscle car and will show up around downtown areas and main city avenues, and will provide players a fast travel option that works best on roads and highways.

Another highlight of the "PUBG" Update # 12 is the new Map Selection feature, which has been added to an improved main menu interface. Players have the option of picking one map that they would like to play on, and the game will match them with other players on that map.

Picking more than one map will tell the game to match the player with a match that takes place on one of the selected options.

PUBG Corp. has also finalized the changes they are making to the weapons to achieve their weapon balance goals for this patch. As shown in the chart in the patch notes, Assault Rifles are now rebalanced such that each option is useful in a certain situation, with none of them being overpowered compared to the rest.

SMGs are now more effective in short range, while Shotguns saw increased range and power as well.