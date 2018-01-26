'Masters of the Universe' Reboot Release Date News: Film Scheduled to Premiere in December 2019

Reuters/Gus Ruelas David S. Goyer is set to write and direct the upcoming "Masters of the Universe" reboot

The "Masters of the Universe" reboot finally has a release date.

Fans would definitely be glad to hear that the long-awaited "Masters of the Universe" is finally coming next year, with David S. Goyer serving as writer and director. It is particularly exciting to see what Goyer plans to do with the upcoming film since he himself has brought into the world blockbuster films such as the Christopher Nolan-directed "The Dark Knight" trilogy and "Man of Steel."

It has been reported that Goyer is already preparing the script for the reboot with the help of Lindsey Beer, whose repertoire would include the upcoming "Godzilla vs King Kong" and even "Barbie."

The "Masters of the Universe" reboot is set to commence filming this coming Spring. The reboot has long been in production with many directors being linked to the project but it looks like the film is finally happening with Goyer's lead. In fact, the film had already been in production since 2007 but had been trapped in development hell for quite some time. Last 2016, director McG was tapped to direct the reboot but left the project in mid-2017.

As of now, no casting announcement has been made, and it is rumored that actor Kellan Lutz, who played the character of Hercules in "The Legend of Hercules," is being tapped to play the iconic character of He-Man.

This isn't the first time that "Masters of the Universe" had been turned into a film. Back in 1987, Dolph Lundgren took on the role of He-Man in the first "Masters of the Universe" film, and ever since then, the franchise had undergone a number of reboots.

Based on the popular Mattel action figure line, "Masters of the Universe" follows the story of He-Man as he leaves his home in Eternia for Earth in order to stop his nemesis Skeletor from using the Cosmic Keys.

There's no telling if the reboot will follow the same storyline. The "Masters of the Universe" reboot is set to be released in Dec. 18, 2019.