Match Between the Undertaker and John Cena to Finally Happen at WrestleMania 34?

WWE/Handout via REUTERS WWE Superstar the Undertaker walks toward the ring at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, United States in this April 2, 2017 handout photo.

Rumor has it that the Undertaker is still going to have another match at the Wrestle Mania 34 this year. This is despite the fact that he may have already subtly announced his retirement on Jan. 22's episode of "Monday Night Raw."

Last year, the Undertaker lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, and everybody thought they would never see him again. During their match, Roman managed to pin his soldiers to the mat for the three-count and the Undertaker had to take his second loss at the WWE's biggest event. As he got up, the Undertaker he folded up his coat and dramatically exited the ring along with his gloves and hat — an act that many suspected as his way of bidding the WWE goodbye.

Earlier this year, there were rumors that the Undertaker would make a comeback at the WWE during Raw's 25th anniversary, with him allegedly challenging John Cena for a match at the WrestleMania 34. Before last Monday's episode of "Raw," there had been talks about the Undertaker making his first appearance since his loss at the WrestleMania 33 and the WWE announcing a huge match for him at WrestleMania 34, particularly that between him and Cena. However, that did not happen. Instead, the Undertaker seemed to have announced his retirement from the WWE.

"The carnage began on this sacred ground of evil 25 years ago. For 25 years, I've been digging holes, and any person who dared step foot into the dark side got buried. For 25 years, I've taken legends and ripped them off their pedestals and thrown them in the cold, dark earth... And now, on this sacred ground, I declare for all of those who have fallen—it is truly time you rest—in—peace," said the Undertaker before he ultimately put down the mic.

It remains to be seen if the Undertaker's words meant his retirement from the WWE. If he's not yet retiring, then there's still hope for fans who have long been looking forward to his match against Cena in this year's WrestleMania 34.