Matt Damon Apologizes for His Controversial Remarks Regarding Sexual Harassment

Matt Damon has apologized after his controversial remarks regarding sexual harassment in Hollywood.

In a guest appearance on the "Today" show, Matt Damon was asked by host Kathie Lee Gifford about what he had learned after the backlash he had received for his comments on sexual harassment scandals that have become so rampant in Hollywood today. The 47-year-old Oscar winning actor admitted that he should've probably thought more about it before he opened his mouth.

"I really wish I'd listened a lot more before I weighed in on this," Damon said. "Ultimately what it is for me is that I don't want to further anybody's pain. With anything that I do or say, so for that I'm really sorry," he continued.

"And Time's Up, a lot of those women are my dear friends and I love them and respect them and support what they're doing and want to be a part of that change and want to go along for the ride, but I should get in the back seat and close my mouth for a while," the actor added.

The "Jason Bourne" actor had earlier remarked that sexual assault should be judged on a "spectrum of behaviors," and although sexual harassment and sexual assault should both be extinguished, they should not be treated the same. According to him, there is a difference between getting patted on the butt and child molestation, and therefore, those should not be conflated.

For his remarks, he drew the ire of several including his ex-girlfriend Minnie Driver who advised him that this is a time for women to speak up and men to just listen. After the backlash he has faced, Damon explained in another interview that it should be brought up that there are also a lot of men who treat women with respect. He says he has no problem signing anything related to the eradication of sexual harassment because he doesn't do that kind of thing.