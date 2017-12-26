Matt Lauer and Wife Annette Roque Spotted Spending Time Together Amidst Divorce Rumors

Reuters/Mike Segar Featured in the image is Matt Lauer

Ever since his firing from "The Today Show," Matt Lauer and his wife Annette Roque had been plagued with divorce rumors but just recently, the couple was spotted spending time together.

Matt Lauer and his model wife Annette Roque were recently spotted spending some time with their daughter, 14-year-old Romy, in a horse farm in New York which definitely contrasts the speculations that the two are mere moments away from a divorce. Both Lauer and Roque were seen and photographed at Bright Side Farm, a horse training facility that they had opened in 2013. However, while the couple did spend a lot of time there, they most arrived separately with Roque, who was without a wedding ring, arriving first. Both had been there to watch as their daughter rode through the farm.

Their sons Jack and Thijs were visibly absent from the trip but Lauer would, later on, be seen spending time with them in the Hamptons.

When Lauer was first fired from "The Today Show," news quickly spread that he and his wife 11 years were divorcing, as caused by the former news anchor's sexual misconduct scandal as well as his affairs with his co-workers. Lauer released a statement after his termination as well as an apology, saying: "There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry... Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish deeply. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I am committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job."

A few days prior to their latest family outing, Annette Roque had been spotted leaving a New York law firm, which had everyone assuming that her agenda there has something to do with the end of her marriage to Lauer.