Matt Lauer, Annette Roque Update: Former 'Today' Host and Wife Seen Without Wedding Rings

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Host Matt Lauer pauses during a break while filming NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Center in New York.

Former "Today" show host Matt Lauer and his wife Annette Roque have been spotted without their wedding rings.

In November, NBC News fired Lauer after he was accused of sexual harassment. The network revealed that the incident may not be an isolated case. Other women have since anonymously come forward accusing Lauer of sexual harassment and assault. Lauer released a statement addressing the scandal and apologizing for his actions.

"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry," the statement read.

Lauer and Roque met on a blind date. In 1998, the pair tied the knot. Sources revealed to PEOPLE that Lauer cheated on his wife on multiple occasions. However, they were only recently sighted without their wedding rings.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, both Lauer and Roque can be seen with bare ring fingers. The publication also spoke to Roque's father, Henri, who is residing in Amsterdam. He revealed that his daughter intends to divorce the former host.

"I have no words for her husband. What he has done is bad. Everybody feels betrayed. She is not going to stay with him and work it out. They are not together trying to work it out," he said. "[Annette] is feeling shocked and she is now having sorrow for her children."

Sources also revealed to the media outlet that Lauer and Roque are no longer living together. However, other sources told PEOPLE that they are still residing in the same house. It remains to be seen which report is true.

"They're taking it day by day right now. His focus is on his family," the source said.

Lauer and Roque are parents to three children: 16-year-old Jack, 14-year-old Romy, and 11-year-old Thijs.