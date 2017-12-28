Matt Lauer Divorce Rumors: Troubled News Anchor Kicked Out Of Family House On Christmas Day

REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR Disgraced 'The Today Show' host Matt Lauer

Despite being spotted together before the holiday celebrations began, Matt Lauer's wife Annette Roque reportedly kicked him out of their family home on Christmas Day.

In the Jan. 8 issue of In Touch magazine that was spotted by HollywoodLife, a source reportedly claimed that Roque allowed the former host of "The Today Show" to stay in their Bright Side Farm in the Hamptons before Christmas for the sake of their kids, 16-year-old Jack, 13-year-old Romy, and 11-year-old Thijs. But she could not stand being with him any longer, that is why she asked him to leave.

According to the source, Roque tried to delay their divorce because she was thinking about the feelings of their three children.

"Annette didn't pull the trigger [on any legal action] right away because of the kids," the source also said. "But she could not longer separate rumor from fact when it came to his sexual misdeeds and abuse of power...[she] told him to leave. Matt tried to plead his case, but Annette cut him off."

The source also claimed that Roque already decided to end their 19 years of marriage after Lauer has been fired by NBC News due to sexual harassment complaints by several production staff. It was also mentioned that she might be dropping a divorce announcement in the coming days.

Roque's father, 76-year-old Henri, also confirmed in an interview with Daily Mail that his daughter is ending her relationship with Lauer. He also said that they were very disappointed when they found out about the sexual misconduct allegations.

"I have no words for her husband. What he has done is bad. Everybody feels betrayed," Roque's father stated. "She is not going to stay with him and work it out. They are not together trying to work it out."

Lauer has yet to break his silence about the divorce speculations.