Matt Lauer Divorce Update: Former 'Today' Anchor's Wife Reportedly Filing for Divorce 'Soon'

(Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson) Matt Lauer pauses during a break while filming NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Center in New York, U.S.A., May 3, 2013.

Matt Lauer has reportedly been kicked out of his house by his wife of two decades, Annette Roque, after a series of sexual misconduct allegations against the former "Today" anchor came to light.

This is according to Page Six, who sites a "well-placed source" for the information. Lauer is reportedly staying at another house nearby to still be able to see his children who remain with Roque at their Hamptons home.

The same publication claims that Roque is looking to file a divorce from Lauer "soon." It was reported the former model has been meeting with lawyers since last month.

Should she decide to legally end things with Lauer, it would not be the first time. Roque filed for divorce back in 2006, citing "mental abuse, extreme mental and emotional distress, humiliation, torment and anxiety."

She ends up withdrawing the filing just weeks later following Lauer's postnuptial agreement that included a hefty sum of money, per Page Six.

While they have been married for 20 years, the latter half of their marriage sees Lauer and Roque living separate lives with the former staying in their Park Avenue apartment during the week while the latter resides in their property in Long Island.

The anchor was fired from "Today" after he was accused of acting inappropriately toward an intern while covering the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Russia. Since then, more women have come forward claiming they have been victimized by Lauer as well.

In an official statement, he said that he was "truly sorry." While he partly denied the accusations, he admitted that "there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed."

Since getting the axe from NBC, Lauer has reportedly been doing everything to save his marriage although Roque seems to be giving him the cold shoulder, per the abovementioned site.