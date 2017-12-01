Matt Lauer Fired by NBC Amid Multiple Sexual Harassment Allegations

(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid) NBC's 'Today' show anchor Matt Lauer models the official Opening Ceremony outfit that Team USA members will wear by Polo Ralph Lauren in New York City, U.S.A., July 29, 2016.

NBC has fired Matt Lauer after an employee accused him of sexual misconduct.

The announcement of his exit from NBC's "Today" show was delivered by co-host Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday's episode. Guthrie fought back tears as she revealed her colleague's firing on live TV. "We are devastated," she said.

Later in the day, more women came forward to issue complaints related to Lauer. One complaint was from a former employee who had been summoned by the news anchor to his office back in 2001. Lauer allegedly locked the door and sexually assaulted her. The accuser gave her account to The New York Times but declined to have her name revealed.

Multiple women told Variety they also complained to network executives about Lauer's misbehavior. However, their complaints fell on deaf ears given the lucrative advertising on "Today."

For most of Lauer's tenure at the program, it ranked No.1 in the ratings, so executives were determined to keep him happy. He was widely considered as the crown jewel of the network's news division — raking in a $25 million annual salary. It's unclear whether NBC will pay Lauer through the end of his contract, which is scheduled to expire next year.

"We can say unequivocally, that, prior to Monday night, current NBC News management was never made aware of any complaints about Matt Lauer's conduct," a spokesperson for NBC told CNN, referring to the new accusers.

In the wake of Lauer's termination from his show, several insiders also revealed to PEOPLE that the morning host was allegedly unfaithful to his wife Annette Roque. While the two have been married for 19 years, an insider claimed everyone in their inner circle knew about Lauer's infidelity.

Representatives for Lauer have yet to comment on the issue.